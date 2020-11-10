French Industrial Production Continued to Recover in September

By Maria Martinez



French industrial production increased on month in September, beating expectations, data from France's statistics agency Insee showed Tuesday.

Total industrial output--comprising output in manufacturing, energy and construction--rose 1.4% in September compared with August. Economists had forecast a 0.6% increase in September, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Insee also downwardly revised the month-over-month industrial production figure for August to a 1.1% increase, from 1.3%.

Compared with February, the last month before the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe, total industrial output was down 5.1% in September in calendar-adjusted terms.

Manufacturing output was up 2.2% in September compared with August, while energy production fell 2.8% and construction suffered a 8.4% drop.

