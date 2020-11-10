Log in
French Industrial Production Continued to Recover in September

11/10/2020 | 03:00am EST

By Maria Martinez

French industrial production increased on month in September, beating expectations, data from France's statistics agency Insee showed Tuesday.

Total industrial output--comprising output in manufacturing, energy and construction--rose 1.4% in September compared with August. Economists had forecast a 0.6% increase in September, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Insee also downwardly revised the month-over-month industrial production figure for August to a 1.1% increase, from 1.3%.

Compared with February, the last month before the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe, total industrial output was down 5.1% in September in calendar-adjusted terms.

Manufacturing output was up 2.2% in September compared with August, while energy production fell 2.8% and construction suffered a 8.4% drop.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-20 0259ET

