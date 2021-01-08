French Industrial Production Unexpectedly Fell in November

By Maria Martinez



French industrial production fell in November, putting a sudden stop to the recovery from the coronavirus-driven drop of spring, data from statistics agency Insee showed Friday.

Total industrial output--comprising output in manufacturing, energy and construction--fell 0.9% in November compared with October. Economists had forecast a 1.0% increase in November, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Insee also upwardly revised the on-month industrial production figure for October to a 1.9% increase from a 1.6% rise.

Compared with February--the last month before the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe--total industrial output was down 4.1% in November in calendar-adjusted terms.

Manufacturing output was up 0.5% in November compared with October, while energy production fell 8.5% and construction rose 3.6%.

