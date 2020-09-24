Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French Manufacturing Sector Sentiment Rose in September, Beating Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 03:04am EDT

By Maria Martinez

Sentiment in the French manufacturing sector continued its steady recovery in September, after a historic 30-point decline in April due to the coronavirus.

Figures from the French national statistics agency's monthly survey on Thursday showed manufacturing sentiment rose to 96 in September compared with a revised figure of 92 in August. Despite the increase, manufacturing sentiment still remains below the long-term average of 100.

The reading is above economists' consensus forecast of 95 in a survey conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Insee said sentiment recovered across all sectors, although at a slower pace than in previous months.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:08aFrench business confidence grew in September despite COVID resurgence
RE
03:07aAustralian shares end lower on prolonged economic recovery fears
RE
03:04aFrench Manufacturing Sector Sentiment Rose in September, Beating Expectations
DJ
02:59aCineworld swings to loss, says may need to raise more money
RE
02:53aIraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports
RE
02:45aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during August, 08/2020
PU
02:42aMost UK firms unprepared for end of Brexit transition - BCC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2TESLA, INC. : FACTBOX: Tesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP : MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION : Playboy nears $425 million deal to return to th..
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group