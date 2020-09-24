French Manufacturing Sector Sentiment Rose in September, Beating Expectations

By Maria Martinez



Sentiment in the French manufacturing sector continued its steady recovery in September, after a historic 30-point decline in April due to the coronavirus.

Figures from the French national statistics agency's monthly survey on Thursday showed manufacturing sentiment rose to 96 in September compared with a revised figure of 92 in August. Despite the increase, manufacturing sentiment still remains below the long-term average of 100.

The reading is above economists' consensus forecast of 95 in a survey conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Insee said sentiment recovered across all sectors, although at a slower pace than in previous months.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com