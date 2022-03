TUNIS, March 26 (Reuters) - French Perenco group will invest $380 million in Tunisia in the next four years in renewable energy, hydrocarbons and bio-olive oil, the Tunisian government said on Saturday.

A government statement cited company chairman Francois Perrodo as saying the group intended to expand its investments in Tunisia, which is seeking to attract foreign investment to alleviate a severe economic crisis. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, Editing by William Maclean)