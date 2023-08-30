French President Macron held phone call with Iraq prime minister

Today at 02:01 am Share

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Tuesday with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, during which Macron reaffirmed to Al-Sudani France's support in the battle against Islamic State, said a statement from Macron's office.

The talks between the two politicians come after three French soldiers were recently killed while on operation in Iraq. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)