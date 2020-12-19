French President Macron's condition is 'stable', presidency says

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's
condition is stable and the results of a medical examination
reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update
on his bout of coronavirus.
"The medical condition of the president is stable compared
with ... Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do
not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations," the presidency
said in a statement.
Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing
positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than
usual outside Paris.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing
by Alexander Smith)