French President Macron to speak on Ukraine war on Wednesday evening

03/02/2022 | 04:55am EST
French President Macron and Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili meet in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the war in Ukraine during a broadcast address slated for 1900 GMT on Wednesday, Macron's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
