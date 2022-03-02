Log in
French President Macron to speak on Ukraine war on Wednesday evening
03/02/2022 | 04:55am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the war in Ukraine during a broadcast address slated for 1900 GMT on Wednesday, Macron's office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
© Reuters 2022
