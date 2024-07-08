STORY: :: French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said he will

hand his resignation to Macron on Monday

:: July 7, 2024

:: Paris, France

:: Gabriel Attal, French Prime Minister

"Tonight, the political group I represented in this campaign, even if it scored three times more than what was predicted in recent weeks, does not have a majority. And so, being loyal to republican tradition and to my principles, I will hand in my resignation letter to the president. // I know that in light of the results tonight, many French people feel a form of uncertainty over the future, because no absolute majority has come out of it. Our country is experiencing an unprecedented political situation and is preparing to welcome the world in a couple of weeks. That said, I will of course do my duties as long as it's needed."

The election will leave parliament divided in three big groups with hugely different platforms and no tradition at all of working together.

The vote was a humiliation for President Emmanuel Macron, who called the snap election after his ticket was trounced in European Parliament elections last month.