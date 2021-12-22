French and Dutch financial market authorities call for a stronger conduct supervision framework for national competent authorities in the context of cross-border retail financial services' provision.

Position paper: Strengthening conduct supervision in cross-border retail financial services to create a more efficient EU capital market Executive Summary Digitalization of financial services and engagement with such services has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. European harmonization of rules has further enhanced the ability of European consumers to engage with financial products and services beyond national borders. Thus, providing more investment options for European consumers. To ensure further consumer engagement on European capital markets, it is important that consumers feel sufficiently protected. Effective consumer protection is vital for the success of the Capital Markets Union (CMU). Supervision of financial services provision is currently performed exclusively by national competent authorities (NCAs). The division of responsibilities between home and host NCAs, the abilities of host NCAs, and the current level of information sharing between relevant NCAs can and should be improved to ensure higher and more harmonized consumer protection. This paper focuses on improvements with respect to the cross-border provision of retail investment products and services with a corresponding focus on MiFID 2. The AMF and AFM view the area of retail investment as warranting priority. Nevertheless, the issues outlined in this paper are relevant beyond investment products and services. As such, some suggested solutions would be relevant to consider with respect to other product/services groups for which there is a cross-border market within Europe. The insurance market and payment market would be the most established examples of these. Risks of current situation Regulatory and supervisory arbitrage The competent authority, of the Member State where the financial firm is authorized, holds the sole supervisory responsibility when a financial firm operates withouta branch office in a host Member State. This causes difficulty in organizing effective cross-border supervision and creates an opportunity for supervisory and regulatory arbitrage. The AFM and AMF increasingly observe practices of financial firms obtaining a license and European passport in other EU member states than that of their target audience. The AFM and AMF note that such firms are overrepresented in offering high-risk products (such as CFDs) as well as in terms of the complaints received from consumers on their practices. Practical limitations for home NCAs to effectively supervise conduct of firms in host Member States Home NCAs tend to lack expertise with respect to knowledge of language or marketing and sales behaviour in other jurisdictions. This makes it difficult for home supervisors to adequately monitor 1

cross-border activity of financial firms in host member states. In addition, finite supervisory capacity and the inclination to prioritize resources where they are most effective, i.e. on issues affecting domestic consumers, can result in limited capacity being available to address cross-border issues. Lack of effective information sharing on cross-border activity Competent authorities currently lack up-to-date insight in the services that are being provided in their respective markets on a cross-border basis. Passport notifications lack relevant information and, at times, quality. Passport notifications are not subject to regular updates and as such do not reliably reflect actual practices of passport holders, including the products and services offered and the specific jurisdictions in which this is taking place. Once a passport has been obtained, there is no obligation to report on a significant increase in activity. Competent authorities can thus be left unaware of the scale of activities performed on a cross-border basis. Proposed solutions The AMF and AFM propose to strengthen the internal market for financial services by empowering host state supervision for cross-border activities and reducing the risk of supervisory and regulatory arbitrage, through the solutions listed below. Minimum due diligence requirements in passporting system Minimum due diligence by home NCAs before passports are granted enhances consistent and high- quality gatekeeping. Home NCAs should exercise due diligence on the services and products a financial firm intends to offer in host member states and identify potential risks as result of cross-border activities at an early stage. We propose the introduction of a requirement for NCAs to withhold, or withdraw, authorisation where a firm has clearly chosen to place its seat in a particular Member State in order to avoid stricter standards of the Member States where it will carry out most of its activity. A centralised and up-to-date database on cross-border activities at the ESA level The availability of data on actual and up-to-datecross-border activity would empower NCAs and ESAs to better identify and (re)act in cases where cooperation and coordination is needed. ESAs could perform a key role in this regard. EIOPA's approach, collecting and disseminating relevant data on cross-border services on a continuous (annual) basis and establishing cooperation platforms, may serve as a good example. Extension of host NCA abilities under MiFID 2 article 86 Establishing a limited timeframe within which home NCAs must act once solicited by the host NCA and allowing host NCAs to use temporary measures against firms which can be lifted once home NCAs take appropriate action would greatly improve effective cross-border supervision and reduce cross-border investor protection risks. Furthermore, host NCAs should be able to join forces with respect to firms that pose serious risks to investors in their jurisdictions. This could be achieved by enabling host NCAs to opt-in to an Article 86 MiFID cease and desist measure by another host member state on a specific firm without referring to the home NCA. A more effective division between home and host NCAs responsibilities with respect to conduct supervision, as well as more powers for host NCAs on matters of conduct Currently, the presence of a branch office in a host Member State is key in determining the division of home/host responsibilities with respect to conduct supervision. Increased digitalisation makes this determinant outdated. This warrants reconsideration. Host NCAs should have enhanced abilities in 2

order to leverage their better expertise and understanding of the local situation. Home NCAs should be informed and consulted to avoid sanctioning the same situation twice (non bis in idem). Where difficulties in cooperation between home and host arise ESMA should be involved. For firms that operate in many different Member State, joint action through supervisory working groups at centralised ESA level may be envisioned. This would require determining a threshold of what meaningful cross-border activity entails to avoid situations where too high a burden is placed on financial firms engaging in minor cross-border activity. 3

Introduction The AFM and AMF fully support the objectives of the European Commission in the Capital Markets Union (CMU) and the Retail Investment Strategy (RIS) to strengthen the internal financial markets. To enable a more competitive European market, the European Commission has repeatedly emphasised the importance of facilitating a stronger internal market for financial services. It has done so through its plans for a Capital Markets Union1, its Retail Financial Services Action Plan2, and more recently, the announcement of the upcoming Retail Investment Strategy (RIS)3. The AFM and AMF recognize that a more integrated European retail investment market serves to, amongst others, create a more inclusive and resilient economy, provide businesses with a greater choice of financing, SMEs in particular, and offer more opportunities for savers and investors. The AFM and AMF emphatically endorse the drive towards a more integrated internal market4. We believe it is important to recognize that such a market creates a situation where national conduct authorities become more interdependent to ensure adequate consumer protection across borders. An enhanced and more integrated retail investment market thus needs to be accompanied by a strengthened system of cross-border conduct supervision. One that ensures consumers remain sufficiently protected and regulatory and supervisory arbitrage is avoided. Providing a well-regulated and actively supervised environment is vital in ensuring retail investors' confidence in and engagement with European capital markets. In recent years the AFM and AMF have witnessed an increasing trend of cross-border financial services provision within the EU. Digitalisation of financial services has greatly contributed to this; consumers and providers are only one-click away. The ongoing harmonisation of financial market legislation has further enabled easy access for consumers to a variety of providers, and vice versa, across borders5. This ease of cross-border access is generally a welcome development because it provides European consumers with more options. However, it does create a more urgent need for highly effective cross-border supervision. This position paper aims to highlight the supervisory challenges that arise when the cross-border provision of financial services further accelerates, and it proposes several ways to strengthen the supervisory framework of home/host conduct supervision to address these challenges. In the first section we highlight risks concerning regulatory and supervisory arbitrage. The following section provides proposals to mitigate the identified risks. The third section highlights risks and shortcomings in the realm of information sharing on cross-border financial service provision with the subsequent section providing proposed solutions. The paper concludes with a brief summary of the issues addressed. Capital markets union 2020 action plan: A capital markets union for people and businesses | European Commission (europa.eu) https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:52017DC0139&from=EN EU strategy for retail investors (europa.eu) As evidenced by our respective position papers: AMF https://www.amf-france.org/en/news- publications/news-releases/amf-news-releases/amf-position-encourage-retail-participation-eu-capital-markets https://www.afm.nl/en/nieuws/2021/december/goede-beleggersbescherming-ris Fu, J. and M. Mishra (2020), "The Global Impact of COVID-19 on Fintech Adoption", SSRN Electronic Journal , http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3588453 4