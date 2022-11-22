Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

French antiques dealer kills his tax inspector

11/22/2022 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - A French antiques dealer in northern France has killed his tax inspector and then killed himself, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Arras prosecutor Sylvain Barbier Sainte Mairie told reporters that two tax inspectors, a man and a woman, had come to the suspect's house on Monday to audit the accounts of his company a "brocante" shop dealing in antiques and second-hand goods, where he had threatened them with a gun and tied them up.

He said the 43-year old tax inspector had been found dead and tied up, having suffered multipe stab wounds to his back and thorax. The other inspector, a 39-year-old woman, was found tied to a chair and freed by police.

The suspect was found dead in an annex to the house in an apparent suicide due to gunshot, with a gunshot wound to the chest and a gun found near to him.

"We believe this is a case of premeditated murder, as the victims had made an appointment with the suspect, so he knew he would meet them, and we also found tightening straps on the scene," the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said a tax investigation had been under way since May this year, but he said he could give no details about the nature of the investigation.

The murdered tax inspector was the head of the northern city of Arras public finances centre. The suspect had no criminal record, but in 2019 he had been forced to take anger management classes following an altercation with minors, the prosecutor said.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:18pSaudi stock exchange to close on Wednesday after World Cup win against Argentina
RE
01:18pFauci pleads with Americans to get COVID shot in final White House briefing
RE
01:16pBrazil government improves primary budget surplus forecast for $4 billion in 2022
RE
01:14pProxy advisory firm pirc advises dunelm's shareholders to vote a…
RE
01:14pProxy advisory firm pirc advises dunelm's shareholders to vote a…
RE
01:13pProxy advisory firm pirc advises dunelm's shareholders to vote a…
RE
01:11pGavi rejects Novavax's claim on COVID vaccine deal breach
RE
01:11pWhite House 'open' to debt ceiling deal before year's end
RE
01:08pEgypt to provide 5,000 farm workers to Greece in seasonal scheme
RE
01:06pWhite House's Jha: Social media platform owners should consider role in COVID misinformation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase
2Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revam..
3Embracer Group - Weaker cash flow and cut guidance
4Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
5TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS