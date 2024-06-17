PARIS (Reuters) - French defence and technology company Thales said on Monday it would quadruple its ammunition production capacity at a domestic site, after winning a new order from the army.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:

France and other NATO member states are keen to step up military production capacity in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

KEY QUOTE:

"We deeply value the continuing confidence of the French land forces," said Hervé Dammann, Thales vice-president for land and air systems.

"This order for 120-mm ordnance is an integral part of the broader policy to build capacity and we are fully mobilised to meet this requirement, in terms of both production rates and product performance."

BY THE NUMBERS:

France's joint munitions command has renewed its confidence in Thales with a new order for tens of thousands of 120mm rifled ammunition.

To fill the order, Thales will significantly ramp up output at its La Ferté Saint Aubin site near Orleans, which turned out 20,000 120-mm mortar rounds in 2023 and will produce more than 80,000 a year by 2026.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)