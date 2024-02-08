PARIS (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Thursday a search took place at its French office two days ago, confirming earlier reports from local media about a raid by France's PNF prosecution office linked to potential embezzlement charges.

"Huawei has cooperated fully with the investigations and will continue to do so. Huawei has been in France for over 20 years, and has been in compliance with all the French laws and regulations," the company told Reuters in a statement.

"While Huawei France does not wish to comment on an ongoing investigation, the company remains confident about its conclusions," it added.

The PNF did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

