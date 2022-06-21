Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French central bank cuts growth outlook, sees higher inflation

06/21/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A book seller prepares her stall along the edge of The Seine in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's economy will slow more than expected this year due to the current energy price shock, while inflation will climb higher than previously expected, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy was set to grow 2.3% this year, before slowing to 1.2% in 2023 and picking up to 1.7% in 2024 as the impact of the crisis subsided, the Bank of France said in its quarterly outlook.

The Ukraine crisis and the surge in energy prices have made for a darker and more uncertain outlook in since the central bank's last forecasts in March, when it saw growth of 3.4% this year, 2.0% in 2023 and 1.4% in 2024.

The central bank estimated that the fallout from the war in Ukraine would cost France's economy the equivalent of 2 percentage points of gross domestic product over 2022-2024.

If European countries put an embargo on Russian gas, France's economy was seen growing only 1.5% this year followed by a contraction of 1.3% in 2023, before returning to growth in 2024 with a rate of 1.3%.

Judging that scenario to be "less likely", Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Le Figaro newspaper that, so far, economic activity was proving resilient as household consumption and business investment were holding up.

Although France had a lower inflation rate than elsewhere in the euro zone, he said it was nonetheless too high and would likely only start to fall at the start of next year.

"The increase in inflation is not only in energy but is also spreading to other sectors. Monetary policy needs to take action," Villeroy said.

The central bank forecast that French inflation would average 5.6% this year before falling to 3.4% in 2023 and easing to just below the European Central Bank's 2% target in 2024.

In March, it had forecast inflation of 3.7% this year, 1.9% in 2023 and 1.7% in 2024.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04pSouthern Russia starts harvest of new barley crop with high yields
RE
12:04pWheat falls on harvest pressure; corn, soybean drop
RE
12:03pFrench central bank cuts growth outlook, sees higher inflation
RE
12:03pAccor to sell 10.8% stake in ennismore to qatari consortium for…
RE
11:59aShell says its Nigeria asset sale not affected by court ruling
RE
11:57aHarbour Energy CEO warns of lower UK investment due to windfall tax
RE
11:52aBritish union rejects Rolls-Royce's latest pay offer
RE
11:52aFactbox-U.S. Supreme Court takes broad view of religious rights in key cases
RE
11:42aBritain backs offering monkeypox vaccine to broader population
RE
11:41aRUSSIA : Britain asks for help over Donetsk death sentences
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2Futures jump after worst week for S&P 500 since March 2020
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, American Tower, Bohoo, DoorDash, Intel...
4Rolls Royce offers cash to workers facing high cost of living
5Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

HOT NEWS