French champagne industry group to resume Russia exports Sept. 15 - media

09/11/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France's champagne industry group will resume exports to Russia on Wednesday despite a Russian law forcing foreign champagne producers to add a "sparkling wine" reference to the back of their bottles, local media reported on Saturday.

The Interprofessional Champagne Wines Committee (CIVC) had asked its producers to boycott Russia following the introduction of the law last July.

Confirming a report by industry magazine Terre de Vins, Agence France Presse said the committee's leadership had decided to scrap the boycott believing they had made their point to Russian authorities and no longer wanted to harm their clients.

The name "Champagne" has protected status in more than 120 countries, which reserve its use for sparkling wine from France's Champagne region.

The French government had warned that it could seek redress through the World Trade Organisation.

The CIVC could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
