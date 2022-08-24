Log in
French company Schneider considering a full buyout of AVEVA

08/24/2022 | 07:37am EDT
The logo of Schneider Electrics is pictured at the company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -French company Schneider said on Wednesday it was considering making an offer to buy out the whole of software company AVEVA, confirming a media report.

"No proposal has been made to AVEVA yet and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made (should one be made)," Schneider added on Wednesday.

Shares in AVEVA, in which Schneider already owns nearly 60%, surged 32% in early afternoon trading, to give AVEVA a market capitalisation of around 8.6 billion pounds ($10.13 billion).

Schneider's shares rose by 0.7%.

Schneider first swooped to buy the stake in AVEVA in 2017, in a deal that Schneider said would result in a combined company that would be better placed to serve a wide range of industries.

($1 = 0.8488 pounds)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Paul Sandle and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC 35.53% 2905 Delayed Quote.-35.61%
HOT NEWS