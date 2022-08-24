French company Schneider considering a full buyout of AVEVA

"No proposal has been made to AVEVA yet and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made (should one be made)," Schneider added on Wednesday.

Shares in AVEVA, in which Schneider already owns nearly 60%, surged 32% in early afternoon trading, to give AVEVA a market capitalisation of around 8.6 billion pounds ($10.13 billion).

Schneider's shares rose by 0.7%.

Schneider first swooped to buy the stake in AVEVA in 2017, in a deal that Schneider said would result in a combined company that would be better placed to serve a wide range of industries.

($1 = 0.8488 pounds)

