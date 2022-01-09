Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French conservative lawmaker defects to Zemmour's presidential bid

01/09/2022 | 06:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron visits Chambord castle

PARIS (Reuters) - A conservative lawmaker who until last year was No. 2 in the centre-right Les Republicains party on Sunday said he was defecting to join the ranks of far-right presidential challenger Eric Zemmour.

Guillaume Peltier said he had no confidence in Les Republicains party presidential nominee Valerie Pecresse, describing her as too ideologically close to centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

Peltier told Europe 1 Zemmour was "the only candidate capable of galvanising the right and beating Macron" in the April presidential poll.

Zemmour, 63, who holds convictions for inciting hatred and has said he wants to save https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/french-far-right-commentator-zemmour-announces-presidential-run-2021-11-30France from decadence and minorities that "oppress the majority", has made a career of testing the limits of political correctness.

It was not immediately clear how damaging Peltier's defection would be for Pecresse. The staunch rightwinger has done little too conceal the overlap in his political convictions with Zemmour and other far-right figures.

Peltier had backed Eric Ciotti in the centre-right party's primary, whose own no-nonsense talk on restoring the state's authority in socially deprived immigrant neighbourhoods and defending France's national identity flirted with the far-right.

Pecresse defeated Ciotti in a December primary run-off but Ciotti won nearly 40% of the vote, some of which analysts said could follow Peltier into Zemmour's camp.

Voter surveys show Zemmour polling behind Macron, Pecresse, Marine Le Pen of the traditional far-right party Rassemblement National. However the race for a place in the presidential run-off vote is tight.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aUK trade minister visits India to press on trade, economic ties
RE
08:07aGerman government addresses spiralling energy prices
RE
07:58aUK's Labour calls for windfall tax to protect people from rising energy bills
RE
07:57aAlgeria Sonatrach's energy exports rose to $34.5 billion in 2021 - executive
RE
07:45aStay away in event of accident with Olympics vehicle, Beijing police warn
RE
07:33aVaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman
RE
07:31aIndonesia holds talks with industry on coal distribution problems, export ban
RE
07:29aChina's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicron cases detected
RE
07:23aPortraits released for UK Duchess Kate's 40th
RE
07:18aIn pilgrimage tour, OPEC Secretary General visits the city of Ur in Iraq
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
2Russia strikes tough, pessimistic line on chances for talks with U.S
3China's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicr..
4UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
5Russia strikes tough, pessimistic line on chances for talks with U.S.

HOT NEWS