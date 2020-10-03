French coronavirus cases reach record level with nearly 17,000 new infections

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - France reported nearly 17,000 new
confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday, about 5,000 more
than on the previous day, setting a new daily record.
The number of infections rose by 16,972 to a total of
606,625 cases, the health ministry said, more than the previous
record of 16,096 registered last week.
The number of deaths increased by 49 to 32,198.
There were 4,087 new cases of people being hospitalized over
the last seven days, including 849 in intensive care units. The
figures are relatively stable compared with the previous report
on Friday.
The rate of positive coronavirus tests in France rose to 7.9%
from 7.7% on Friday.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Nicolas Delame; Editing by
Giles Elgood and Hugh Lawson)