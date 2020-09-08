Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French crop growers warn farms at risk after harvest setbacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Poor harvests this year in France are expected to push most grain growers into the red and could put some farms in less fertile regions out of business, farming representatives said on Tuesday.

Adverse weather, including a parched spring and summer, and insect damage contributed to a sharp drop in cereal and rapeseed production, while also raising the prospect of a plunge in yields in the upcoming sugar beet harvest.

To help farmers in the European Union's biggest agricultural economy, the government has offered drought relief measures and proposed easing a ban on a type of pesticide to protect sugar beets. It also outlined 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in support for agriculture in a wider stimulus plan following the coronavirus crisis.

But in areas with less productive soils and faced with negative effects of climate change, this year's setback comes after several lean years, Sebastien Windsor, head of farming advisory body APCA, said.

"In these zones, if there aren't rapid support measures there'll be 15% of farmers who won't get through this year. It's an unprecedented phenomenon," he told a news conference.

Declining yields for rapeseed and sugar beet have also cast doubt what have been profitable outlets for farmers because of related biofuel and sugar industries, growers argue.

Wheat growers group AGPB said more than half of grain farmers are expected to have record negative pre-tax income this year, exacerbating several years of falling income.

"2020 is particularly disastrous for cereal growers," Philippe Heusele, the AGPB's general secretary, told a separate news conference.

The AGPB said more short-term aid was needed for farmers, including tax breaks and state-backed loans, while also calling for France to stop shifting EU farm subsidies away from grain growers on the basis of favourable income in the past. ($1 = 0.8479 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pDutch economy expected to grow by 3.5% in 2021 -broadcaster RTL
RE
02:07pSri Lanka spots oil slick from fire-stricken supertanker
RE
02:05pApple plans special event for September 15, new products anticipated
RE
02:03pU.S. airlines absent from Senate COVID-19 relief proposal, unions plan action
RE
02:02pEU will not appease UK's threat to break law - Irish foreign minister
RE
02:00pFrench crop growers warn farms at risk after harvest setbacks
RE
01:44pTaxpayer, conservation groups pressure U.S. to halt drilling auctions
RE
01:44pEgypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 -MENA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
5INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group