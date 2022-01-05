French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - France registered a record number
of around 335,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, said
health minister Olivier Veran, while the number of deaths also
rose as the country battles against a fifth wave of the virus.
Veran outlined the figure during a session with the French
parliament.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in hospitals rose by 246 to
97,670 in the last 24 hours. The total of COVID patients in
hospital intensive care units (ICUs) stood at 3,695 while there
were over 20,000 COVID patients in hospital in total, the
highest number since late May.
France is backing on ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination
programme to avoid having to take any drastic new restrictions
to curb the spread of the virus.
French President Emmanuel Macron had said earlier that he
wanted to "piss off" unvaccinated people by making their lives
so complicated they would end up getting jabbed. He was speaking
in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper in which he also
called unvaccinated people irresponsible and unworthy of being
considered citizens.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Editing by GV De Clercq)