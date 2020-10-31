French deficit seen at 11.3% of output in 2020 - minister

The French government this week shifted its economic forecasts after the country entered a second lockdown to fight a resurgence in coronavirus infections. The economy is now expected to contract by 11% in 2020, compared to an earlier estimate of 10%.

Dussopt told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper that the COVID-19 crisis has so far cost France 186 billion euros, in terms of lost income and due to measures brought in to counter the epidemic and its economic consequences.

