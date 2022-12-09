Advanced search
French economy likely to grow next year - Villeroy

12/09/2022 | 01:45am EST
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France's economy will "probably" slightly expand next year, central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

"I can't rule out a recession, but this is not our base line scenario", Villeroy told franceinfo radio, adding he for now expected "probably slightly positive growth" next year.

The central bank said in its latest outlook the French economy is on course to finish the year with slightly positive growth in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
