French economy likely to grow next year - Villeroy

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France's economy will
"probably" slightly expand next year, central bank head Francois
Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.
"I can't rule out a recession, but this is not our base line
scenario", Villeroy told franceinfo radio, adding he for now
expected "probably slightly positive growth" next year.
The central bank said in its latest outlook the French
economy is on course to finish the year with slightly positive
growth in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van
Overstraeten)