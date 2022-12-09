French economy likely to grow next year - Villeroy

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France's economy will
"probably" slightly expand next year, central bank head Francois
Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.
"I can't rule out a recession, but this is not our base line
scenario", Villeroy told franceinfo radio, adding he for now
expected "probably slightly positive growth" next year.
The French central bank is due to publish a detailed
growth outlook next week.
It had earlier this year given a range of -0.5% to +0.8%
for 2023 growth, saying current economic uncertainties would not
allow it to give a more precise forecast.
The central bank said in its latest monthly outlook the
French economy is on course to finish the year with slightly
positive growth in the fourth quarter.
"This probably translates into a 2.6% growth rate for all of
this year", Villeroy added, confirming the central bank's
expectation.
He also said the rate for France's popular 'Livret A'
bank savings product, currently at 2%, will go up again in
February.
