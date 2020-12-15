French economy set to rebound in first half 2021 -INSEE

The euro zone's second-biggest economy is set to grow 3% in the first quarter from the current quarter, when it is expected to contract by 4%, INSEE said in its latest economic outlook.

The quarterly growth rate will then moderate slightly to 2% in the second quarter, leaving the economy 3% smaller than it was before the crisis by mid-2021.

The French economy has slumped again this quarter after the government imposed a second lockdown from late October to contain a second wave of infections that has since eased.

As a result, INSEE estimated the French economy will contract by 9% in 2020 overall, in line with forecasts by other institutions but less than the 11% expected by the government.

