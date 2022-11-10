Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

French economy should not suffer any hard landing but recession still possible - ECB's Villeroy

11/10/2022 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy should not suffer any hard landing although a "limited and temporary recession" remains possible, European Central Bank (ECB) member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

"The French economy is resisting a bit better than expected," Villeroy told Europe 1 radio.

On Wednesday evening, the Bank of France said the French economy will just manage to eke out positive growth in the final quarter of the year.

The ECB has increased rates by a combined 200 basis points to 1.5% in just three months, its fastest pace of hikes on record. Markets see them peaking at around 3% next year, suggesting that a further series of raises is still coming to tame rapid and broad-based inflation.

Villeroy had also told the Irish Times earlier this week that the ECB must not stop raising interest rates until underlying inflation has clearly peaked, but it may slow the pace of hikes once rates hit a level that starts to restrict growth.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.36% 0.63936 Delayed Quote.1.10%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.17% 1.13683 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.04% 0.737572 Delayed Quote.6.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.63% 0.012195 Delayed Quote.3.41%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.13% 0.999071 Delayed Quote.12.79%
Latest news "Economy"
02:49aCricket-England to bowl first against India in semi-final, Wood, Malan miss out
RE
02:47aSri Lanka's 2023 budget aims to put crisis-hit economy back on track
RE
02:47aSouth African rand weakens in early trade, eyes on U.S. inflation
RE
02:47aChina warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs as outbreaks widen
RE
02:45aEngie upgrades full-year guidance on boost from high power prices
RE
02:43aAhead of expected Xi-Biden meet, China says both countries should work together
RE
02:43aUK's Domino's Pizza Q3 sales fall on lower demand
RE
02:42aUK PM Sunak to meet Ireland's Martin at British-Irish summit
AN
02:39aContinental sees higher earnings but net income weighed down by costs, interest rates
RE
02:38aNorthern Ireland will hold an election in early 2023 - UK minister
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
2Exclusive-Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to ..
3French drugmaker Valneva to cut 20%-25% of workforce
4Kuroda says he has no desire to be re-appointed BOJ governor
5Engie upgrades full-year guidance on boost from high power prices

HOT NEWS