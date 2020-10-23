French economy will contract in fourth-quarter, rebound seen in 2021 - Le Maire
10/23/2020 | 02:32am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - France's finance minister said its GDP will likely contract in the last three months of the year, adding that curfew measures put in place to contain the coronavirus would cost around two billion euros (1.8 billion pounds).
"We'll probably have a negative growth figure during the last quarter of the year. There will be a strong rebound in 2021," Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio on Friday.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Sudip Kar-Gupta)