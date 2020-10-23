Log in
French economy will contract in fourth-quarter, rebound seen in 2021 - Le Maire

10/23/2020 | 02:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's finance minister said its GDP will likely contract in the last three months of the year, adding that curfew measures put in place to contain the coronavirus would cost around two billion euros (1.8 billion pounds).

"We'll probably have a negative growth figure during the last quarter of the year. There will be a strong rebound in 2021," Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Sudip Kar-Gupta)


