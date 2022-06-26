French energy giants urge consumers to cut energy use

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - The heads of France's big energy
companies on Sunday urged individuals and businesses to limit
power consumption immediately to prepare for a looming energy
crisis.
"We need to work collectively to reduce our consumption in
order to regain room to manoeuvre," the chief executives of
Engie, EDF and Total said in an
open letter published by weekly newspaper Journal du Dimanche.
The letter signed by Engie's Catherine MacGregor, EDF's
Jean-Bernard Levy and TotalEnergies' Patrick Pouyanne cited
sharp declines in Russian gas shipments as well as limited
electricity generation because of maintenance issues.
France aims to fill its gas storage facilities by early
autumn, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Thursday. The
country's gas storage sites are 59% full at present.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown the spotlight on the
Europe's reliance on Russian gas, prompting a scramble to find
alternative energy sources.
French media reported in March that the government was in
talks with TotalEnergies about boosting capacity to receive LNG
after the United States said it was prepared to increase
deliveries to Europe.
"Taking action as soon as this summer will allow us to be
better prepared at the start of next winter, notably for
preserving our gas reserves," the energy company executives said
in their letter, adding that efforts to limit consumption should
be "immediate, collective and massive".
They cited their own efforts to find new sources of gas and
build a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the
northern port of Le Havre.
France recently extended its mechanism for regulating gas
prices to the end of the year. Originally scheduled to run
through to the end of June, the system is meant to limit the
effects of soaring energy prices on cosumers' purchasing power.
