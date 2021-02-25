Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French energy group EDF buys stakes in Kenyan companies

02/25/2021 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Electrical power pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF has struck deals to buy stakes in Econet Energy Kenya and Bboxx Kenya, it said on Thursday, as the French state-controlled power firm looks to boost its presence in Africa and in renewable energy.

EDF said it had bought a 50% stake in solar energy firm Econet Energy Kenya and a 23% stake in off-grid energy company Bboxx Kenya. The financial terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56aESMA EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY : publishes first Q&As on crowdfunding
PU
03:48aAnglo American boosts 2020 dividends as metals prices climb
RE
03:47aUK's Primark expects strong trading when stores reopen - finance chief
RE
03:46aS.Africa's Woolworths turns to casual wear in COVID crisis as profits rise
RE
03:45aFrench energy group EDF buys stakes in Kenyan companies
RE
03:39aGMB union says British Gas strike to go ahead from Friday to March 1
RE
03:39aBritain's Centrica posts 2020 loss, no dividend
RE
03:36aBayer fourth-quarter core earnings below market view on forex hit
RE
03:34aQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Press release (Withdrawal of banknotes from fourth edition)
PU
03:28aGameStop's Frankfurt shares surge, overshoot Wall Street rally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2UNITED 777 PLANE FLEW FEWER THAN HALF THE FLIGHTS ALLOWED BETWEEN CHECKS: sources
3NETGEAR, INC. : TOOLS TO GO REMOTE: How Netgear's CEO stays connected
4STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ