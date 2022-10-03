Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French factory activity shrinks in Sept as energy prices weigh - PMI

10/03/2022 | 08:55am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee works on the automobile assembly line of a Renault Clio IV at the Renault automobile factory in Flins

PARIS (Reuters) - French manufacturing activity contracted in September at the fastest pace since May 2020, a survey among purchasing managers showed on Monday, as high energy prices and global uncertainties weighed on order books.

S&P Global said its final manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.7 points last month from 50.6 in August, dropping below the 50.0 line denoting growth in activity.

"According to companies, higher energy prices were the main factor at play in September," said S&P Senior Economist Joe Hayes.

Excluding the declines seen since the pandemic began, it was the sharpest contraction for almost a decade, S&P Global said, adding that this indicated a "deterioration in the health" in the sector.

"Businesses were pessimistic in their assessment of the next 12 months, the first time this has been the case since the start of the pandemic over two years ago", said Hayes.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36aRussian finance minister: russia has funds to support four ukrai…
RE
04:34aTaiwan won't take 'extreme steps' on stocks unless really necessary
RE
04:34aBurkina Faso miners say work continues despite coup
RE
04:34aUK manufacturing PMI shows falling output, weak foreign demand
RE
04:34aNFT sales plunge in Q3, down by 60% from Q2
RE
04:34aGermany and EU members plan Iran sanctions over protests clampdown - Spiegel
RE
04:32aIndonesia sets Oct coal benchmark price at $330.97 per tonne - ministry
RE
04:31aFTSE 100 Tumbles as Travel Stocks Fall on Higher Oil
DJ
04:30aRussian journalist Sobchak faces investigation - TASS
RE
04:23aSomalia says it killed al Shabaab co-founder
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
2Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
3Prosus terminates deal to buy India's BillDesk
4ABB Spinoff Accelleron Valued at $1.75 Billion in Market Debut
5RWS Further Strengthens Executive Team and Board With New Appointments

HOT NEWS