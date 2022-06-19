Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
French far-right politician Bardella says elections show Macron is in minority

06/19/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, one of the leaders of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, said on Sunday that projected parliament election results showed the French people had voted to put re-elected President Emmanuel Macron in a minority.

"Emmanuel Macron has been beaten. He has been put into a minority," he told TF1 TV.

Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in the National Assembly and control of his reform agenda after the first projections by four pollsters showed Sunday's election delivering a hung parliament. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


