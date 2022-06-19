French far-right politician Bardella says elections show Macron is in minority

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella, one of the
leaders of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, said
on Sunday that projected parliament election results showed the
French people had voted to put re-elected President Emmanuel
Macron in a minority.
"Emmanuel Macron has been beaten. He has been put into a
minority," he told TF1 TV.
Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in the
National Assembly and control of his reform agenda after the
first projections by four pollsters showed Sunday's election
delivering a hung parliament.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)