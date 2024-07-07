PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron is in an 'untenable' situation, said Marine Le Pen from the French far right National Rally (RN) party on Sunday, after a leftist alliance looked set to unexpectedly take the top spot in a hung parliament.

Pollsters' projections based on early results showed the RN coming in third spot, behind the New Popular Front (NFP) left wing coalition and Macron's centrist camp, even though the RN had been leading polls in the build up to Sunday's vote.

However, Le Pen said the RN had only lost due to tactical voting between the NFP and Macron's camp.

"Our victory has been merely delayed," she told TF1 TV.

