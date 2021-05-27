French farm machine firms to raise prices in supply squeeze

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Farm machinery makers in France,
the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, plan to
raise their prices this year to cope with surging raw material
costs and scarce components during a boom in demand, an industry
group said on Thursday.
An upturn in orders from farmers, who are benefitting from
high crop prices after several lean years, has coincided with
global supply chain disruption linked to the COVID-19 pandemic,
creating production difficulties for equipment makers like
U.S.-based AGCO Corp and Deere & Co.
In France, nearly all manufacturers expect to increase their
sale prices in response to supply chain pressures, industry
association Axema said, citing a latest survey of firms.
The price of steel, which can represent 30-40% of the
production cost of farm equipment, has more than doubled over
the past year, it said, calling for the EU to ease trade curbs
aimed at averting unfair steel imports.
Like carmakers, manufacturers of tractors and other
agricultural machines have been affected by shortages of
semiconductor chips as well as tight supply of plastics.
Around 10% of Axema's survey respondents had already
resorted to production halts or experienced order cancellations,
with around half expecting to see these occur in the coming
months, the association said.
"We're facing a demand boom and a supply crisis," David
Targy, head of Axema's economic service, told reporters.
Factoring in production headwinds, farm machinery sales in
France are expected to rise by 5-7% this year to around 6.4
billion euros ($7.8 billion), after being stable in 2020 during
a volatile year marked by factory stoppages during lockdowns and
an upturn in farmer demand, Axema said.
Some 200 million euros of aid for farm equipment, as part of
the French government's stimulus measures following the
pandemic, should further bolster orders in the coming months, it
added.
European farm machinery association CEMA's monthly business
climate index reached its highest since 2008 in May.
($1 = 0.8203 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Mark Potter)