French farmers digging up rapeseed fields after damage -FranceAgriMer

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Rapeseed crops in France have
suffered from cold snaps and pest attacks to the extent that a
significant number of fields will be replanted with other crops,
although it is too early to quantify, French farm office
FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday.
This comes as worldwide supplies of the oilseed crop are
already scarce, helping to send Euronext rapeseed futures
to record highs earlier this week.
"There had already been less (rapeseed) sown this year. Now
for those fields that were sown, quite a few will be dug up or
will see lower yield potential," Benoit Pietrement, a farmer and
head of FranceAgriMer's crop committee, told reporters.
Most would be replanted with spring barley, he said.
In its latest outlook released early February, the French
farm ministry cut its estimate for the 2021 winter rapeseed area
to 1.00 million hectares from the 1.13 million seen in December.
The new forecast would be 9.8% below the previous year and the
smallest rapeseed area since 1997.
Oilseed technical institute Terres Inovia estimates the
rapeseed area this year will fall to around 950,000 hectares,
while traders also expect it will be slightly below 1 million
hectares.
As in some other European countries, farmers in France are
facing a third disappointing harvest in a row this year, as
drought at sowing time and insect damage during the growing
season have become recurrent.
"Rapeseed production has been difficult for several years
(in France), it will not get better this winter," Pietrement
said.
Cereal crops were mostly in good condition, with no limiting
factors for yields identified so far, FranceAgriMer said.
"The feedback is reassuring," Catherine Cauchard, head of
FranceAgriMer's crop monitoring service, said, adding that both
frosts and excess rainfall had only also caused limited damage.
