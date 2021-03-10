Log in
French farmers digging up rapeseed fields after damage -FranceAgriMer

03/10/2021 | 08:42am EST
PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Rapeseed crops in France have suffered from cold snaps and pest attacks to the extent that a significant number of fields will be replanted with other crops, although it is too early to quantify, French farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday.

This comes as worldwide supplies of the oilseed crop are already scarce, helping to send Euronext rapeseed futures to record highs earlier this week.

"There had already been less (rapeseed) sown this year. Now for those fields that were sown, quite a few will be dug up or will see lower yield potential," Benoit Pietrement, a farmer and head of FranceAgriMer's crop committee, told reporters.

Most would be replanted with spring barley, he said.

In its latest outlook released early February, the French farm ministry cut its estimate for the 2021 winter rapeseed area to 1.00 million hectares from the 1.13 million seen in December. The new forecast would be 9.8% below the previous year and the smallest rapeseed area since 1997.

Oilseed technical institute Terres Inovia estimates the rapeseed area this year will fall to around 950,000 hectares, while traders also expect it will be slightly below 1 million hectares.

As in some other European countries, farmers in France are facing a third disappointing harvest in a row this year, as drought at sowing time and insect damage during the growing season have become recurrent.

"Rapeseed production has been difficult for several years (in France), it will not get better this winter," Pietrement said.

Cereal crops were mostly in good condition, with no limiting factors for yields identified so far, FranceAgriMer said.

"The feedback is reassuring," Catherine Cauchard, head of FranceAgriMer's crop monitoring service, said, adding that both frosts and excess rainfall had only also caused limited damage. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
