STORY: Facing dozens of policemen inside the trade fair, the farmers were shouting and booing, calling for the resignation of Macron and using expletives aimed at the French leader.

Macron, who was having breakfast with French farmers' union leaders, was scheduled to walk within the alleys of the trade fair afterwards. He canceled a debate he wanted to hold at the farm fair on Saturday with farmers, food processors, and retailers after farmers unions said they would not show up.

Farmers have been protesting across Europe, calling for better income and less bureaucracy, and denouncing unfair competition from cheap Ukrainian goods imported to help Kyiv's war effort.

The Paris farm show is a major event in France, attracting around 600,000 visitors over nine days.