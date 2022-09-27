Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French finance minister: nomination of new boss for energy group EDF is imminent

09/27/2022 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A flag with the EDF logo flies next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain

PARIS (Reuters) -French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government had chosen the person who would lead state-power group EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised, and that a nomination was "imminent".

EDF has been beset by problems this year and issued a profit warning earlier this month. An unprecedented number of reactor outages, partly caused by corrosion issues, has driven French nuclear power output to an historic low just as Europe scrambles to find alternative supplies to Russian gas.

Le Maire also told France Inter radio that the top EDF job could be split into separate chief executive and chairman roles.

"Our doctrine...has always been to separate the chairman role from the chief executive role. I do not see why this would not be the case for EDF," he said.

The French state is planning to buy out the remaining 16% of EDF which it does not already own in order to fully nationalise EDF. EDF's long-time chairman and CEO, Jean-Bernard Levy, is also due to be replaced.

Luc Remont, an executive at Schneider Electric, is expected to get the CEO job, sources have said.

Les Echos newspaper on Monday tipped Claude Imauven, chairman of nuclear fuel group Orano, for the chairman post.

A source within EDF said Imauven's background and training, including educations at France's top flight Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines establishments, were an advantage.

Laurence Parisot, currently chairwoman of Citi in France, is also mentioned by sources as a frontrunner for the role.

EDF and Schneider Electric have declined to comment on the situation regarding the hunt for a new head at EDF. Officials at Orano could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Elizabeth Pineau and Leigh Thomas;Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.25% 11.92 Real-time Quote.20.39%
GOLD 0.49% 1635.54 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
POWER SOLUTIONS, LTD. 1.01% 2500 Delayed Quote.5.95%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.72% 957.5575 Real-time Quote.-9.46%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 0.33% 114.5 Real-time Quote.-33.79%
SILVER 1.11% 18.6327 Delayed Quote.-19.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:33aIreland aims to ease cost of living squeeze with 'two budgets in one'
RE
06:33aIndia's Torrent Pharma to acquire Sequoia-backed Curatio Health for $245 million
RE
06:30aFTC should probe payroll data deals by brokers like Equifax, rival says
RE
06:29aIran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death
RE
06:29aIndia's Blade signs order for up to 200 electric aircraft from Embraer's Eve
RE
06:26aNiger suspends oil product deliveries to Mali, except for the U.N
RE
06:26aFrench finance minister: nomination of new boss for energy group EDF is imminent
RE
06:25aIndia agency searches premises, freezes bank accounts in Free Fire probe
RE
06:24aFed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end
RE
06:22aShanghai Shimao says repayment of 1 billion yuan bond is uncertain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norsk Hydro : Hydro in Sweden accelerates transition to 100 percent ren..
2Mystery gas leaks hit major Russian undersea gas pipelines to Europe
3Grab : targets Group Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by H2 2024 as it acceler..
4Nevada Copper Provides Update on Restart Activities at Pumpkin Hollow a..
5FTSE 100 Seen Higher; UK Fiscal Policy Remains in Spotlight

HOT NEWS