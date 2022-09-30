French finance minister says he's "worried" about Britain

"I am not worried about the euro but I am worried about the situation in Britain," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

"It shows that (...) dramatic announcements do not work," he said, adding that Britain was also paying the cost of leaving the European Union.

Liz Truss' fiscal plan, set out by Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, prompted a crisis of confidence in the British government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets.

"Leaving Europe comes at a considerable cost because Europe offers protection (...) the euro zone protected us during the Covid crisis," Le Maire said.

