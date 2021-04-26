French foie gras makers call for 10% price rise as costs soar

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French foie gras is likely to be
more expensive in the coming year as producers try to pass on a
10% rise in costs, mainly for grains, which account for the bulk
of duck feed, producers group CIFOG said on Monday.
Producers of the gourmet delight had already been hit by the
closure of restaurants and catering - their biggest markets -
due to the pandemic and a severe outbreak of avian flu that lead
to the culling of 3.5 million poultry, mainly ducks.
Grain prices have soared in the past months on concerns
about tight global supplies, with U.S. corn futures hitting
their highest since June 2013 on Monday. Over the first three
months of the year, the French index for poultry feed rose by
22%.
Higher costs also include packaging prices linked to a surge
in demand for metal, carton and plastic, CIFOG said.
The price rise will be eventually passed on French Foie gras
exports when importing countries lift bans imposed after the
discovery of bird flu outbreaks, CIFOG Chairman Michel Fruchet
said.
"Bit by bit countries will re-open and we will pass this
little price inflation," he said, while stressing that the
impact would be low due to the small average volumes per capita.
"It's something you buy for your pleasure, not the daily
baguette."
Foie gras is considered a delicacy in Western and Asian
cuisine and a piece of French culinary heritage, but the
practice of force-feeding ducks or geese to enlarge their livers
for making the pate is condemned as cruel by animal activists.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Dan Grebler)