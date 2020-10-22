Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French food exporters need more non-UK trade even with Brexit deal -minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 10:43am EDT
Rungis International wholesale food market following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rungis

PARIS (Reuters) - France's agri-food sector should focus more on expanding exports to non-UK countries as suppliers risk losing market share even if the European Union reaches a trade deal with Britain, the French agriculture minister said on Thursday.

Fractious discussions between the 27-country EU and former member Britain were due to resume on Thursday, as the two sides try to meet a year-end deadline to establish a new relationship governing billions of dollars worth of trade.

France, the EU's largest agricultural producer, is a major supplier of wine, cereals and dairy products to Britain, and Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie urged firms to look more at other markets.

"Even if there is a deal, there will be a lot of change, the daily experience of exporting will change," Denormandie told an agri-food event held by export promotion agency Business France.

"This forces us today to be even more active in winning new markets, especially for those of you who are heavily dependant on the UK market."

While it remained to be seen what tariffs and other import rules might be introduced by Britain, there was a risk that a change from the current single market will curb exports from the EU, particularly as Britain strikes trade agreements with other countries, Denormandie said.

The EU-UK negotiations were part of an uncertain outlook for the agri-food industry that is also facing disruption to demand from coronavirus and punitive U.S. tariffs in relation to a row over aviation subsidies, he added.

Paris was pursuing talks with countries such as China to obtain acceptance for a "zoning" principle to limit trade restrictions when there was a livestock disease outbreak, with pork export bans faced by Germany after it recorded cases of African swine fever showing the urgency of the issue, Denormandie said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.22% 413.75 End-of-day quote.5.42%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.90345 Delayed Quote.7.96%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 134.5 End-of-day quote.-7.52%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 103.75 End-of-day quote.-16.88%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.36% 629.75 End-of-day quote.12.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59aGoldman Sachs U.S. settlement over Malaysia 1MDB scandal to lift dark cloud
RE
10:59aGoldman Sachs U.S. settlement over Malaysia 1MDB scandal to lift dark cloud
RE
10:58aWall Street edges higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes
RE
10:57aGoldman Sachs unit pleads guilty to U.S. charges over role in 1MDB scandal
RE
10:56aCoca-Cola emerges from lockdown blues as out-of-home demand recovers
RE
10:54aGold dips 1% on resilient U.S. jobs data, dollar recovery
RE
10:50aFocus on the future of banking supervision in a changing world - International banking supervisory community meet virtually
PU
10:50aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : AfCFTA will harmonize investment rules, create level-playing field, says ECA Director
PU
10:49aU.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose 9.4% in September -- Update
DJ
10:45aStimulus hopes alive but sentiment sapped by COVID surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
4THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
5Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group