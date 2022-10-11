Advanced search
French government ready to intervene to lift refineries blockade - ministers

10/11/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Cars queue to fill their fuel tanks at a petrol station in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) -The French government stands ready to intervene to break the deadlock in the weeks-long refinery strike that have left a third of the country's fuel stations running short, two ministers said on Tuesday.

"The government calls for all blockades to be lifted without delay otherwise we will take responsibility, meaning we could do it," government spokesperson Olivier Veran told RTL radio.

"We leave open the possibility to intervene," he added.

The strikes have put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government, as rising inflation has led to higher household bills in France, and French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne held a crisis meeting on Monday to deal with the shortage issues.

Veran said the government could order the requisitioning of staff to end the petrol depot blockades, and that it could again dip into the country's strategic reserves of fuel if needed.

"The situation is difficult, we have to find a way out (...) we will not allow blockades to last," Transport Minister Clement Beaune also told RMC radio.

More than 60% of France's refining capacity has been taken offline by the strikes, driving diesel prices higher and prompting the country to increase imports of the fuel.

The industrial action, led by France's CGT trade union, has mainly affected refineries and depots of French oil major TotalEnergies but also facilities of U.S. giant Exxon Mobil in France.

At the latter, an end of the strike seems in sight as negotiations between management and unions have resumed, but the situation is still in a deadlock at TotalEnergies.

"There is only one way out and that is to put an end to the strike," Beaune said, adding the government will ask TotalEnergies to extend for several days its rebates scheme on fuel prices.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
