PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The French government expects inflation in the country to peak in the first half of this year, government spokesman Olivier Veran reaffirmed on Wednesday.

Inflation in France unexpectedly dropped well below 7% in December from a record high a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday, the latest sign that slowing energy price rises are helping Europe overcome the worst of the inflation crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)