Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French group fumes over new Russian champagne law

07/05/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tensions between Moscow and French winemakers bubbled over on Monday, when France's champagne industry group called on its members to halt all shipments of the fizzy beverage to Russia over a new law, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, that forces foreign champagne producers to add the words "sparkling wine" to their labels.

The law requires all non-Russian producers of sparkling wine to describe their product as such on the back of every bottle, but Russian makers of "shampanskoye" may continue to use that term alone.

In response, France's Champagne Wine Professionals Committee said all shipments to Russia should be halted for the time being and said the name "champagne", which refers to the region in France the drink comes from, had legal protection in 120 countries.

Charles Goemaere is the committee's director general.

GOEMAERE: "It's tragic for the producers who are losing the legitimate right to use this name... It's also tragic for our business with Russia because, at least temporarily, Champagne wines will no longer be able to be exported to Russia because they no longer conform with the rules."

The Champagne Committee also called on French and European Union diplomats to get the law changed.

Meanwhile, Moet Hennessy, the maker of Dom Perignon, said on Sunday that it would comply with the law and begin adding "sparkling wine" to the back of bottles destined for Russia.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pFrench group fumes over new Russian champagne law
RE
05:17pNFT sales volume surges to $2.5 billion in 2021 first half
RE
05:12pItaly's Ali Group to buy Welbilt for $3.41 billion
RE
04:57pBiden administration pushes for 'compromise solution' in OPEC+ talks
RE
04:57pGermany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries
RE
04:48pSaudi Arabia to invest over $133 bln in transport sector, minister says
RE
04:39pChinese regulators suggested Didi delay its U.S IPO - WSJ
RE
04:23pCongo appoints IMF veteran Kabedi-Mbuyi to lead central bank
RE
04:15pCoop, other ransomware-hit firms, could take weeks to recover, say experts
RE
04:05pFrench champagne industry group fumes over new Russian law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Battle for Britain's Morrisons hots up as Apollo enters fray
2Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
3Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anthem, GlaxoSmithKline, Flutter, IMI, Workspace...
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINESE ANTITRUST REGULATOR TO BLOCK TENCENT'S VIDEOGAMING MERGER: sources

HOT NEWS