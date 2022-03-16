French growth holding up, but Ukraine crisis hits confidence - INSEE

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French economic growth is
holding up for now despite the energy price shock from the
Ukraine crisis, but business and consumer confidence is falling
fast, the INSEE official statistics agency said on Wednesday.
The euro zone's second-biggest economy is on course to grow
0.3% this quarter, down from 0.7% in the fourth quarter but
unchanged from a previous estimate last month, INSEE said.
A fall in consumer spending would be offset by business
investment, public spending on COVID tests and vaccinations and
companies rebuilding depleted inventories, INSEE said in its
economic outlook.
While limited so far, the economic impact of the Ukraine
crisis could take a bigger toll going forward, especially
through energy prices.
If energy prices remain at elevated levels seen at the start
of March for the rest of the year, the French economy would lose
around a percentage point of growth, INSEE estimated.
The agency said early results coming in from its monthly
business confidence survey showed a sharp deterioration,
especially in the manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors.
In the face of high energy prices, executives are expecting
price pressures to get sharply worse - with the exception of the
service sector.
Meanwhile, early results from INSEE's monthly consumer
confidence survey also show households expecting a sharp drop in
standards of living and a sharp increase in inflation
expectations.
INSEE estimated French inflation would rise from 3.6% in
February to 4.2% in March and possibly reach 4.5% in the course
of the second quarter.
In the face of surging energy prices, the government has
capped gas and electricity price increases, without which
inflation would have topped 5% in February, INSEE calculated.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas
Editing by Mark Potter)