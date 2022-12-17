Advanced search
French growth to slow sharply in 2023 - central bank

12/17/2022 | 04:30pm EST
PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The French economy is set to slow sharply next year in the face of an energy price shock but should recover some lost ground from 2024, the central bank forecast on Saturday, revising down its outlook slightly.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy is on course to slow from 2.6% growth this year to only 0.3% in 2023, the Bank of France said in an update of its long-term economic outlook, trimming its 2023 forecast from 0.5% previously.

However, with the outlook highly dependent on gas supplies, a recession could not be ruled out, it said, adding that growth next year could be anywhere between -0.3% and 0.8%.

That was lower than the 1% growth forecast the government has built into its 2023 budget, a target that a finance ministry official said on Thursday it remained confident was within reach.

The central bank said that once the energy price crisis eased, growth was expected to pick up, reaching 1.2% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025. Previously it had forecast 2024 growth of 1.8%.

On inflation, the central bank estimated a peak in early 2023 and an average EU-harmonised rate next year of 6.0%, followed by 2.5% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the bank was ready to "go further" to tackle high inflation, "even if our objective is obviously not to trigger a recession," according to an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

The European Central Bank has raised its interest rates four times, most recently by 50 basis points on Thursday as it seeks to contain surging price pressures.

In light of the weak growth outlook, the Bank of France forecast the budget deficit would widen from 5% of economic output to this year to 5.4% next year. The government expects its an unchanged fiscal shortfall. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
