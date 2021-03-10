Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French industrial output blasts by expectations in January

03/10/2021 | 03:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: National lockdown as part of the new COVID-19 measures to fight second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France

PARIS (Reuters) - French industrial production surged more than expected in January from the previous month, more than offsetting a slump the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.

The INSEE statistics agency said industrial production rose 3.3% in January from December, when it fell 1.4%. That surpassed not only the average forecast for 0.5% in a Reuters poll of economists' expectations but also the highest estimate, which was for 2.5%.

INSEE said the increase was broad-based, with all industrial sectors seeing an increase except transport equipment. That includes carmaking and aeronautics, which has been hit hard by the global aviation downturn.

France's industrial sector has managed to perform in recent months better than the larger service sector, which is subject to more coronavirus restrictions.

However, its recovery has lagged that in Germany and Italy, which benefit from more exposure to the Chinese market and which rely less on a handful of industries like aeronautics and food-processing in France.

The government aims to speed up the recovery with a focus on industry in its 100 billion-euro economic stimulus plan and said earlier this month it would plough an extra billion euros into support for the sector.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Larry King)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53aEuro zone yields calm as attention turns to U.S. inflation
RE
03:45aOrcel-Santander court hearing set for April 7, Madrid court says
RE
03:43aChina's outstanding total social financing up 13.3% year-on-year at end-February
RE
03:41aMiners, energy drag UK stocks lower; Restaurant Group jumps
RE
03:39aChina February new bank loans fall to 1.36 trillion yuan, beat forecast
RE
03:38aFrench industrial output blasts by expectations in January
RE
03:36aCathay pacific exec says also assessing cargo opportunities with other aircraft types
RE
03:35aCathay pacific exec says expect to add more airbus a330 passenger to freighter conversions at cargo carrier air hong kong
RE
03:34aInditex says rent expenses as percentage of sales will continue to fall in coming years
RE
03:32aChina end-feb foreign exchange deposits $961.7 bln vs $939.2 bln at end-jan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
4OKTA, INC. : OKTA : Verkada surveillance cameras at Tesla, hundreds more businesses breached - hackers
5LG CHEM, LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: LG hopes to make new battery cells for Tesla in 2023 in U.S. or Europe - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ