Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

French industry's electricity costs to jump next year under new cap, union says

12/02/2022 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Electrical power pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen during sunset

PARIS (Reuters) - French industry's electricity bills are likely to jump by 3.5 billion euros ($3.68 billion) next year as companies will be required to buy more at market rates under a new cap, the French union of energy-using industries Uniden said.

The French government announced in October that next year state-owned utility EDF, which is soon to be fully nationalised, will sell less of its nuclear power at prices set by the regulator to smaller rivals than it did in 2022.

EDF will be required to sell 100 terrawatt-hours (TWH) to rivals at what is known as the Arenh price - or below market rate price - determined by the regulator, the government said, compared with 120 TWH this year.

That means businesses face higher prices.

Requests for power under the Arenh cap totalled 148.3 TWh for 2023, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) data showed.

That indicates that the allocation rate for demand for cheap electricity has been reduced by seven percentage points to 67.4% from 74.8% in 2022, necessitating the purchase of additional electricity at high market prices, Uniden said.

The direct impact to industry is around an additional 30 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), or 3.5 billion euros, Uniden added.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Forrest Crellin, editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.21.50%
UNIDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.00% 4090 Delayed Quote.11.90%
Latest news "Economy"
10:46aSaudi Arabia extends term for deposit to Pakistan's central bank - SPA
RE
10:42aChristmas Season Likely to Boost UK Retail Despite Budget Pressure
DJ
10:38aPutin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says
RE
10:37aFrench industry's electricity costs to jump next year under new cap, union says
RE
10:36aEastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline dip slightly
RE
10:34aUK insurers face watchdog crackdown for undervaluing cars while settling claims
RE
10:25aUK regulator says Royal Mail cannot blame pandemic for delivery failures anymore
RE
10:23aEgypt to start exporting agricultural products to Philippines - statement
RE
10:17aStellantis partners with Qinomic on project to turn combustion engine vans into EVs
RE
10:13aGerman car lobby VDIK expects 6% sales growth in German car market in 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB's Lagarde warns some fiscal policies in Europe could fuel excess de..
2Explainer-India G20 presidency 2023: what does it mean and what can we ..
3Kalray : KALRAY ANNOUNCES THE VERY LARGE SUCCESS OF ITS FUNDRAISING..
4Nokia deploys next-generation fiber technology for a smarter, faster an..
5LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks mixed with eyes on US data; dollar weaker

HOT NEWS