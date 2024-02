February 16, 2024 at 02:45 am EST

Feb 16 (Reuters) - French consumer prices rose 3.4% year-on-year in January, the country's statistics office INSEE said on Friday, confirming preliminary data it published last month.

This marks a slowdown from the EU-harmonized inflation figure of 4.1% recorded for December, INSEE confirmed.

