French inflation eases in August - Insee

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French consumer prices stopped
rising in August, data from the national statistics body showed
on Wednesday, in line with the government's view that inflation
in the euro zone's second-biggest economy had reached its peak
last month.
The preliminary figures, released by France's INSEE
institute, showed EU-harmonised yearly inflation stood at 6.5%,
down from 6.8% in July, and below a 6.7% estimate by analysts in
a Reuters poll.
Separately, INSEE on Wednesday confirmed a preliminary
reading according to which the country's gross domestic product
(GDP) growth reached 0.5% in the second quarter.
Inflation is near double-digit territory in many of the
world's biggest economies, a level not seen in close to a
half-century
On Tuesday, Germany posted its highest inflation level in
almost 50 years, 8.8%, strengthening the case for the European
Central Bank to go for a larger basis-point interest rate
increase next month.
As elsewhere, French inflation in August was driven by
soaring energy and food prices, mainly resulting from Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
The French government has aggressively sought to protect
consumers from the inflation burden by spending billions on
measures ranging from a gas price freeze, to electricity price
caps and a special rebate on pump tariffs.
As a result, French inflation has consistently come in lower
than all other euro zone countries apart from Malta.
Last week, France reported the first rise in consumer morale
in seven months.
