French inflation in December edged back down from November high - preliminary figures
01/04/2023 | 02:46am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - Inflation in France slipped back down in December from a record high reached in November, according to preliminary figures published on Wednesday by the INSEE national statistics body.
INSEE said its preliminary December inflation figure for France stood at 6.7% - down from 7.1% in November and also below a Reuters poll which had forecast a figure of 7.2%.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)