Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

French judges start questioning Carlos Ghosn in Beirut

05/31/2021 | 05:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn to unveil ambitions plan to help Lebanon economy

BEIRUT (Reuters) -French investigating judges started questioning fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn in Beirut on Monday, in hearings that are expected to last until June 4.

The architect of the Renault-Nissan auto alliance has been fighting multiple probes since fleeing to Lebanon in late 2019 and has said he hopes to clear his name in financial misconduct cases against him.

The French allegations concern financial misconduct in France. Monday's hearing started at 10:00 am local time (0700 GMT) and is still ongoing.

Ghosn's defence team said it had identified procedural irregularities in the French case which undermine the legal proceedings that are being organised by Lebanese judicial authorities.

The lawyers said in a statement Ghosn - who had previously lived and worked in France and has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship - would be heard as a witness and so cannot dispute the legality of the procedure.

The statement said the team was calling for Ghosn "to be afforded the status of 'indicted', as only this would allow him to challenge the legal flaws surrounding the case".

Ghosn, who has denied wrongdoing in all cases against him, was chairman of both Nissan and Mitsubishi and chief executive of Renault when he was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of under-reporting his salary and using company funds for personal purposes.

He fled to Lebanon in December 2019 hidden in carry-on luggage on a private jet that flew out of Japan's Kansai Airport and has remained there since.

In France, Ghosn is at loggerheads with his former employer Renault over pension and severance payments he argues are due, and tax authorities have looked into his fiscal arrangements.

The French magistrates in Lebanon are pursuing questions about events thrown by Ghosn at the sumptuous Palace of Versailles, including whether in one case he knowingly used company resources to host a party that was for private purposes.

The French prosecutor's office is also looking into financial flows between Renault, its Dutch affiliate and a car dealership in Oman.

Ghosn suffered a setback last week in one of his legal cases when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought.

($1 = 0.8204 euros)

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Samia Nakhoul; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White in Paris; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Angus MacSwan and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 3.64% 3016 End-of-day quote.18.69%
RENAULT -0.60% 33.915 Real-time Quote.-4.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:04aMalaysia's Petronas Q1 profit doubles as commodity prices recover
RE
06:01aThai economy may take until early 2023 to normalise - c.bank chief
RE
05:59aPandemic-hit Portuguese airline TAP posts quarterly loss
RE
05:58aCourt case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on July 8
RE
05:57aJapanese companies to develop chipmaking technology with TSMC -Nikkei
RE
05:56aFrench judges start questioning Carlos Ghosn in Beirut
RE
05:56aFACTBOX-China's tweaks to population policy over the years
RE
05:54aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE  : High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell to visit Indonesia and ASEAN
PU
05:52aWHO agrees to study major reforms, meet again on pandemic treaty
RE
05:50aVISCO VISION  : says ECB will counter any unjustified interest rate rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Italy's Generali to launch takeover bid on riva..
3CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. : CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting

HOT NEWS