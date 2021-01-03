French media group Lagardere gets 465 mln euro state guaranteed loan

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere
, the owner of Paris Match magazine, has received a 465
million euro ($564 million) state-guaranteed loan to help it
cope with the economic fallout of the pandemic, the government's
official gazette said on Sunday.
The company, which also owns Europe 1 radio, reported in
November a 38% drop in third-quarter sales, driven down by the
freefall in activity at its airport shops in the midst of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The government will guarantee 80% of the loan granted by a
consortium of banks including BNP Paribas, Crédit
Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d’Ile-de-France, Commerzbank, Crédit
Agricole CIB, Crédit Lyonnais, ING , Société
Générale and UniCredit, the gazette said.
Lagardere has also become the target of a proxy battle
between some of France's top businessmen after activist fund
Amber Capital attempted to shake up its governance.
The French government started offering last year state
guarantees on business loans granted by commercial banks to help
firms cope with economic impact of the pandemic.
Loans to large companies have to be signed off by Finance
Minister Bruno Le Maire and disclosed in the official gazette.
($1 = 0.8239 euros)
