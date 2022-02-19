French modelling agent who founded agency with Epstein dies in custody

The investigation, opened in August 2019, was a preliminary inquiry into whether late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had committed sex crimes on French territory or against French victims.

Brunel, 76, who had founded a U.S. modelling management company with Epstein, had denied any wrongdoing related to his association with him.

Bruel was found hanged in his cell in the Sante prison in Paris at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said. An investigation has been opened, the spokesperson said.

